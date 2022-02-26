CHURCH HILL - Lois Marlene Morelock, age 72, of Church Hill, passed away on February 22, 2022, in Kingsport. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Morelock, great grandparents Sam and Mary Simpson, grandparents Fain and Bula Simpson, father Oscar Ball, and mother Ruby Simpson.
Lois is survived by sons Timothy Morelock of Kingsport, TN, and Tommie Morelock of Church Hill, TN; daughter Tina Hubbard and her husband David Hubbard of Fall Branch, TN; brothers Butch Keener Moffitt and his wife Cathy Moffitt of Church Hill, TN, Mike Moffitt of Kingsport, TN, and Tony Moffitt and his wife Pat Moffitt of Kingsport, TN; sister Twyla Starnes of Kingsport, TN; beloved granddaughter Taylor Hubbard; special family members Reece and Helen Morelock of Mount Carmel, TN, Donnie and Angie Morelock of Church Hill, TN, Marie and Johnny Johnson of Church Hill, TN, Betty Morelock of Rogersville, TN, Rita and Tony Light, Ruby Beamer, and Ina Nell Crawford of Kingsport, TN; and special friends Daniel Foster of Knoxville, TN, Robert and Brenda Ray of Sevierville, TN, and Ida Patton of Church Hill, TN.
The family of Lois wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the caring nursing staff at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. Funeral services will then be held at 8:00 pm with Reverend Harold Morelock officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on March 1, 2022, in McPheeters Bend Cemetery in Church Hill, TN. Pallbearers will be Timothy Morelock, Tommie Morelock, David Hubbard, Larry Sentelle, Anthony Christian, and Joe Dyer.
