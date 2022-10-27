FALL BRANCH - Lois Marcellene “Sally” Manley, 88, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Sally was born on November 23, 1933. She was a homemaker, marrying James K Manley on May 12, 1951. She was of the Baptist faith, having been baptized as a teenager in the creek running through her community of Blackley Creek. She loved to travel to visit her family around the world. She loved to talk and have a good laugh!
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Manley; mother and father, Maynard Baines and Ilene Phillips Baines Whitaker; and four brothers, Dean Baines, Wilbur Baines, Russell Baines, and John Baines.
Sally is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Paulette Manley of Melbourne, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Mike Kiernan of Sulphur Springs; one grandson and partner, Bryan Manley and Kyle Whittington of Orlando, FL; one granddaughter and husband; Heather and Christopher Williams of Melbourne, FL; three great-grandsons, Finnian, Lochlan, and Kylan Williams, one sister, Dorothy Tobolski of Elon, NC; and one brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Frances Baines of Greeneville , TN. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend Jeana Money.
The family will receive friends at the Fall Branch Chapel of Hamlett-Dobson funeral home on Saturday, October 29 from 12:00 - 2:00 o.m. The graveside services will follow at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Fall Branch. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Life Care Center of Gray for her care during the last five months of her life. The family asks that in-lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Fall Branch Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Drive, Fall Branch, TN 37656.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch is serving the family of Lois “Sally” Manley.