BIG STONE GAP, VA - Lois Maggard Swain, 75, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital.
She was the former business owner of The Decorating Den and Believe It or Not T-Shirts, but she loved her time working for the family business, Maggard Sound. Lois attended Zion Family Ministries, Wise, Va. and watched services online when unable to be there to worship.
She was preceded in death by her son, Freddie Luntsford; and her parents, Charles E. “Charlie” and Majil (Highfield) Maggard, Jr.
Surviving are her daughter, Michelle Luntsford Isbell and husband, Steve of Wise, Va.; grandchildren, Caden Isbell and Kierstin Isbell; sister, Carolyn Ketchersid (Dallas), Big Stone Gap; brother, Alan Maggard (Sandra), Big Stone Gap; nephews, Darren Caruso (Nichole), Brandon Maggard (Ashton); niece, Shanna Barber (Jason); and several great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Friday, December 16, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Wayne Hager officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests assistance with funeral expenses.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Mrs. Maggard-Swain’s family.