BIG STONE GAP, VA - Lois Maggard Swain, 75, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital.

She was the former business owner of The Decorating Den and Believe It or Not T-Shirts, but she loved her time working for the family business, Maggard Sound. Lois attended Zion Family Ministries, Wise, Va. and watched services online when unable to be there to worship.

