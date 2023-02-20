PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Lois June Cooney, 83, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Lee Health and Rehabilitation in Pennington Gap, VA.

She was born in Bonnie Blue, VA on June 14, 1939 to the late Tipton Maples and Minnie Elizabeth Maples. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Rudolph Cooney; two brothers, Jim and Don Maples; and a sister, Juanita Brooks.

