PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Lois June Cooney, 83, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Lee Health and Rehabilitation in Pennington Gap, VA.
She was born in Bonnie Blue, VA on June 14, 1939 to the late Tipton Maples and Minnie Elizabeth Maples. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Rudolph Cooney; two brothers, Jim and Don Maples; and a sister, Juanita Brooks.
Lois worked for several years at West Town Supermarket in Jonesville before working in the Lee County Commissioner of Revenue office for nearly 20 years. She was a long-time member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Steve Cooney (Mary) of Pennington Gap, VA; two daughters, Mona Lisa Young (Steve) of Jonesville, VA and Vanessa Hammonds of Jonesville, VA; seven grandchildren, Candace Dufour (Brian), Kristan Cooney, Jackson Cooney, Ashley Bruner (Jordan), Lesley Meyer (Garret), Tyler Hammonds, and Katie Hammonds; five great-grandchildren, Maddy and Ali Dufour, Evva and Avery Bruner and Owen Meyer; one brother, Bernard Maples; one sister, Johnnie Grimes; three sisters-in-law, Reta Smith (Jim), Betty Cooney and Paula Maples; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, in the funeral home chapel with Josh Leonard and Rusty Fitzpatrick officiating. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Activity Fund at Lee Health and Rehabilitation Center, 208 Healthcare Drive, Pennington Gap, VA 24277.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RoinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Cooney family.