Lois “Jean” Jinks gained her Heavenly Wings December 19, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 91.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on January 15, 2022 at Carter-Trent funeral Home with a celebration of life following with Chaplain Gabe Maness officiating. The family welcomes everyone but in light of Covid understands of people do not feel comfortable attending but can celebrate Jean in their hearts.
In lieu of flowers as Jean enjoyed her during her life, please feel free to make a contribution to your favorite charity or cause. Jeans favorites were St. Jude’s; Veterans groups, The ASPCA and local animal shelters.
The family extends great appreciation to the office of Dr. Randy McLaughlin and Renee. Also, the amazing staff of The Waters of Bristol and Suncrest Hospice who were also kind to Jean and her family. And all our dear friends who sustained in with their thoughts and prayers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent,com.
Carter-Trent funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Jinks family.