Lois “Jean” Jinks gained her Heavenly Wings December 19, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 91.
Jean was born November 13, 1930, in Tazewell, TN to the late George Ewing Hopper and Maggie Lena Hurst Hopper. The family moved to Morristown in 1946 where Jean lived until 1978 when she moved to the Blountville area. Her work ethic was amazing. She got her first job at the age of 16 at Belding Hemingway where she met her husband and father of her two children, Walter “Pete” Jinks. Jean then worked for Avon Products first as a sales representative then as a district manager for 28 years. After retirement from Avon Jean started her 2nd career in jewelry sales for 26 years. She worked for Jewel Box, Whitehall, Saslows and Fred Meyers Jewelers, retiring a second time at the age of 85. She missed working. Jean loved people and enjoyed sales. She also loved working in her yard and planting beautiful flowers and vegetables in her raised bed. She was of the Baptist faith and taught Sunday School at First Baptist in Morristown for many years. She was a beautiful and elegant lady. Jean believed you honored God daily by looking and being the best, you could.
Her faith was an inspiration to many. She loved her children and supported them in all their endeavors. She was always comforting and welcoming to her children’s friends and was a “Mom” to many people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Willie Mae Hopper, Cleo Bell Hopper and Faye Ogalee Robertson; brother, Thomas Jesse Hopper; niece, Robin Bruce Guinn; nephew, Danny Robertson; brothers-in-law, Bob Bruce and Kenneth Robertson; ex-husband and father to her children, Walter E. “Pete” Jinks.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, her son, Walter, “Mark” Jinks and partner Todd Harkness of Atlanta; daughter, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Jinks-Ashbrook and husband Derrick of the home; sister, Joyce Ann Vile and husband Joe; very special family friend, Scotty Smith; nieces, Debbie (Jeff) Landsdown and Shelia Diane Trent; nephews, Paul (Louisa) Hopper, Roger and BB Hopper, Kent and Patty Hopper; along with many grand cats and many dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on January 15, 2022 at Carter-Trent funeral Home with a celebration of life following with Chaplain Gabe Maness officiating. The family welcomes everyone but in light of Covid understands of people do not feel comfortable attending but can celebrate Jean in their hearts.
In lieu of flowers as Jean enjoyed her during her life, please feel free to make a contribution to your favorite charity or cause. Jeans favorites were St. Jude’s; Veterans groups, The ASPCA and local animal shelters.
The family extends great appreciation to the office of Dr. Randy McLaughlin and Renee. Also, the amazing staff of The Waters of Bristol and Suncrest Hospice who were also kind to Jean and her family. And all our dear friends who sustained in with their thoughts and prayers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent,com.
Carter-Trent funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Jinks family.