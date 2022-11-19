Lois Jean (Blakley) Shipley, 88, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 to join her Heavenly Father after a hard fought battle of AML Cancer. A native of Kingsport, Tennessee, she graduated from Sullivan High School. Lois was married to Harold Lee Shipley, who passed eleven months ago.
She moved to Knoxville with her husband in 1959. She worked with the Home Federal Bank on Market Street. She then became the secretary for the YMCA on Weisgarber and was part of the building program opening in 1969. She also worked several years with her husband’s insurance company, Insurance Service and Associates.
At age 51, Lois obtained her Real Estate License and spent the next 30 years in a career that she loved! She began her career with Volunteer Realty. She was then recruited to The Health Shuler Real Estate company. She ended her career with Realty Executives at age 81, where she spent the longest stint of her career. She loved her chosen career and said the best part of the job were the friends she made and working with people that she knew and met!
Lois was a member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden for 63 years. She and her husband were the Directors of a Sunday School Department to a very special group of young married couples who always remained close to her heart. In addition to working with the Sunday School Department, she volunteered as a Girl’s in Action Leader, Training Union Leader, and the Mother’s Day out Program. One of her favorite things to do with the church was attending Mission trips and leading Bible School Programs.
She loved traveling with her husband, who owned a tour company, Choice Tours, traveling the country and seeing God's beautiful world! Every Thanksgiving she saw that each of her grandchildren went to the Macy’s Day parade. One of her favorite destinations was taking a yearly trip to the beach!
She is survived by her 3 children: Kathy McGill (Tim) of Cookeville, TN; Amy Shipley, and Jim Shipley (Tenae) of Knoxville, TN. 6 Grandchildren: Joe McGill (Whitney) of Collierville, TN; Stephanie Markowitz (Brent) of Knoxville, TN; Elisabeth Maxwell (Davis) of Cookeville, TN; Jon McGill (Adrian) of Lebanon, TN; Faith Shipley, Grace Shipley of Knoxville, TN; and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bob Blakley (Phyllis), two sisters: Mary Nash (Bill) and Linda Carter all of Kingsport, TN. And many nieces and nephews she loved!
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Shipley, parents Omer and Zula Blakley of Kingsport; Brother, Bill Blakley and sister-in-law, Norma; Brother, Jim Blakley; and Brother-in-law, Bert Carter of Kingsport, TN. Niece, Cindy Cook of Kingsport, TN; Nephews, Tony Blakley of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and Randy Blakley of Kingsport, TN.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. David Algidir and his nursing and office staff at the UT Cancer Institute. A very special thank you to the men and women that took such special care of her in the Chemotherapy Center. She spent the last three weeks at Home with UT Hospice and we would like to thank the nurses for their care and professionalism as she transitioned to her eternal life in Heaven. In addition, the family would like to thank a special church friend and nurse, Christine Brunton, who helped by taking her to many appointments and by helping care for her in her last days.
She will be buried on Monday, November 21st, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a Private Family graveside service, which will be officiated by a longtime friend, Dr. Harold Bryson and Central Baptist of Bearden’s Preacher, Dr. Wade Bibb.
Due to the Holidays and the influx of sickness, we will not be receiving friends. Everyone, please remember her as you knew her. Thank you for your love and prayers during her illness and passing.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the University of Tennessee Cancer Institute and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.