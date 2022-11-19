Lois Jean (Blakley) Shipley, 88, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 to join her Heavenly Father after a hard fought battle of AML Cancer. A native of Kingsport, Tennessee, she graduated from Sullivan High School. Lois was married to Harold Lee Shipley, who passed eleven months ago.

She moved to Knoxville with her husband in 1959. She worked with the Home Federal Bank on Market Street. She then became the secretary for the YMCA on Weisgarber and was part of the building program opening in 1969. She also worked several years with her husband’s insurance company, Insurance Service and Associates.

