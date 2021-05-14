FORT BLACKMORE, VA – Lois J. Keebler, 73 of Fort Blackmore, VA passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Wexford House in Kingsport, TN.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Berry Compton Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA with Pastor Darin Harrison officiating. Pallbearers will be A Max Richardson, Guy McCray, Jr., Jimmy Gale Quillen, Gary Mack Quillen, Alex, and Joe. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:00 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
