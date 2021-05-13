FORT BLACKMORE, VA – Lois J. Keebler, 73 of Fort Blackmore, VA passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Wexford House in Kingsport, TN. She was born on May 13, 1947 to the late E.B. and Nina Elliott Quillen. She was a hard worker and loved to cook and can. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, James “Bimbo” Quillen.
Lois is survived by her husband, Gale Keebler; daughter, Marlene Hite and husband Robert, stepdaughter, Sabrina Bacon and husband Todd; step son, Bryan Keebler; granddaughter, Heather Castle; sisters, Linda Clark and Marilyn Cole; brother, Jeff Quillen and wife Suzzane.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Berry Compton Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA with Pastor Darin Harrison officiating. Pallbearers will be A Max Richardson, Guy McCray, Jr., Jimmy Gale Quillen, Gary Mack Quillen, Alex, and Joe. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:00 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
