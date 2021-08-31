B: August 22, 1939 – D: August 29, 2021
Lois Fern Greear left suddenly just a week after celebrating her 82nd birthday to be forever with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A loving mother and wife, she showed her love as a caregiver, giving herself to her family, friends and showed a special fondness for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long-time member of the Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Frank LaBuy and Josephine Novak; brothers, Lawrence LaBuy and Kenneth LaBuy; sister, Carol Barney; and infant son, Andy Greear.
Missing her are those surviving, her husband of over 63 years, Marvin Cecil Greear; twin sister, Doris Burge of Belvidere, IL; sisters, Sharon Nelson and Joan Shearer; brothers, Arthur LaBuy and David LaBuy; two sons, Randy Greear (wife, Kathy), Gary Greear (wife, Tammy); two daughters, Wendy Carson (husband, Randy), and Nancy Greear. She was blessed with six grandchildren (Jessica, Colin, Kimberly, Bethany, Ethan and Aspen); and three great-grandchildren (Greear, William and Grayson), and many other neighbors, friends and extended family.
A private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, TN, Saturday, September 4th, 2021. Her pastor, Rev. Will Scrivner will be officiating. Family is encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those who wish to donate in her memory, to do supporting the MS Society of America at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
The care of Lois Fern Greear and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.