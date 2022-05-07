Lois “Faye” Wilson Ryans, born December 31, 1948, in Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully on April 30, 2022, at the residence which she shared with her husband, Jim Ryans.
She was beautiful spiritually, emotionally, intellectually and physically. She was kind in a world that doesn’t value kindness, she persisted. She loved nature as evidenced by the flowers surrounding her home. She sewed beautiful quilts and gifted them freely. She could name any bird she saw, and they will greatly miss her diligently feeding them. We will all miss her greatly. The world is a lesser place without her in it.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith Sampson and Ralph Wilson; her sisters, Mable Jo Nopo and Doris Ann Wilson; brother, Ronald Lee Wilson; son, Simon Deskins and step-son; Eric Ryans.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Ryans; daughter, Ellen Lamons; step-daughter, Karina Owoseni; granddaughter, Elizabeth Pritchard; grandsons, Russell Pritchard and Scott Pritchard; great-grandsons, Gavin Pritchard, Hayden Pritchard, Ben Pritchard, Oliver Pritchard and Jonas Pritchard; great-granddaughters, Kelsey Douglas and Emma Pritchard; brother Buddy Wilson; several nieces, nephews, friends, family and loved ones.
A Private Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
