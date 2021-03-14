KINGSPORT - Lois Caroline Meade Anderson, 85, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will be held at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2 pm with Pastor Bill Porter, Pastor Ronnie Owens and Pastor Trevor Knight officiating. Music will be provided by her great-granddaughters, Gracie and Chloe Ketron, and the Perry Voices. Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Aaron Ketron, Daniel Ketron, Teddy Ketron, Josiah Ketron, Nathanael Anderson, and Jim Kelly.
