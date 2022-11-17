Lois Brice Neal Nov 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SURGOINSVILLE - Lois Brice Neal, age 82 of Surgoinsville, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 9, 2022.Due to COVID-19 the family was unable to have a service for Lois' husband Hubert, so a combined celebration of life service will be held for both of them.Visitation hours will be 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville.Celebration of life service will be 6:00 P.M., Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Joanna Rahming officiating.Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.comChristian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Neal family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lois Brice Neal Funeral Home Rogersville Work Celebration Sell Condolence Joanna Rahming Recommended for you