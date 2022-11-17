SURGOINSVILLE - Lois Brice Neal, age 82 of Surgoinsville, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 9, 2022.

Due to COVID-19 the family was unable to have a service for Lois' husband Hubert, so a combined celebration of life service will be held for both of them.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video