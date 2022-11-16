SURGOINSVILLE - Lois Brice Neal, age 82 of Surgoinsville, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 9, 2022. She was formerly employed with TRW where affectionately known as "Granny". She had a love for quilting and was a member of The Happy Hearts Quilt Guild. Lois had a great love for her family and friends, treating everyone equally. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hubert F. Neal; parents, John L. and Maude Geneva Brice; sister, Erma Lee Fields; brothers, Albert Brice, Haynes Brice, Burle "Tince" Brice.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Johnson and husband, George; sons, Hubert D. "Hoopie" Neal and wife, Kimberly, Keith B. Neal all of Surgoinsville; grandchildren, Zion K. Neal, Tom Johnson and wife, Kayla; great-granddaughter, Clementine Johnson; sister, Shirley Rakestraw of Rogersville; brother, John L. Brice of Surgoinsville; numerous nieces and nephews; special thanks to her care givers, Margaret Grow, Amy Hunt, Joanna Rahming, Jeannie Slack, Amanda Nappila and Ashley Smallwood.
Due to COVID-19 the family was unable to have a service for Lois' husband Hubert, so a combined celebration of life service will be held for both of them.
Visitation hours will be 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Celebration of life service will be 6:00 P.M., Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Joanna Rahming officiating.