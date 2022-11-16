SURGOINSVILLE - Lois Brice Neal, age 82 of Surgoinsville, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 9, 2022. She was formerly employed with TRW where affectionately known as "Granny". She had a love for quilting and was a member of The Happy Hearts Quilt Guild. Lois had a great love for her family and friends, treating everyone equally. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hubert F. Neal; parents, John L. and Maude Geneva Brice; sister, Erma Lee Fields; brothers, Albert Brice, Haynes Brice, Burle "Tince" Brice.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Johnson and husband, George; sons, Hubert D. "Hoopie" Neal and wife, Kimberly, Keith B. Neal all of Surgoinsville; grandchildren, Zion K. Neal, Tom Johnson and wife, Kayla; great-granddaughter, Clementine Johnson; sister, Shirley Rakestraw of Rogersville; brother, John L. Brice of Surgoinsville; numerous nieces and nephews; special thanks to her care givers, Margaret Grow, Amy Hunt, Joanna Rahming, Jeannie Slack, Amanda Nappila and Ashley Smallwood.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video