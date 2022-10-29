GATE CITY, VA - Lois Annabel (Lane) Bray, 79, Gate City, VA, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Mrs. Bray was born on October 6, 1943, to the late William Dee and Minnie Estelle (Spivey) Lane.
She was an avid homemaker after retiring from the Kingsport Press. A loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, she will be greatly missed. She loved her animals, the outdoors, and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Darvin Edward Bray, and nephew David Lane.
She is survived by her son, Tim Bray (Barbara); beloved grandson, John Edward Bray; brother, Morgan Lane (Janice); nephews, Roger Hammond (Amy) and Eric Lane (Misty); nieces, Stephanie Hicks-Lane, Heather Ceurvost (Gerry); and special friend, Connie Hoff.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Raymond Summey officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00a.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Bray Family Cemetery in the Daniel Boone Community of Scott County, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
For her love of animals, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to Scott County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1535 Gate City, VA, 24251.
An online guest register is available for the Bray family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lois Annabel Bray.
