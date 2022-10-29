GATE CITY, VA - Lois Annabel (Lane) Bray, 79, Gate City, VA, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Mrs. Bray was born on October 6, 1943, to the late William Dee and Minnie Estelle (Spivey) Lane.

