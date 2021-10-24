Lois Ann Yates went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021, from a short illness in the Pikeville Medical Center Pikeville, Kentucky.
She was of the Christian Faith and was a member of the New Maple Grove Baptist Church. She was very devoted to God, and always willing to help her family and friends. Lois and Larry spent many years traveling the country together and going to sporting events with her grandchildren. Her favorite past time was doing crafts, gardening, and scrap booking.
Lois was preceded in death by her father, Carson French, her mother, Mildred French, and a sister, Betty Jean French.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Yates; a son, Scotty Yates; a daughter, Christy (Michael) Buchanan; three grandchildren, Hunter (Harley) Buchanan, Coleman Buchanan, and Kaylee Yates; a great granddaughter, Raelynn; five brothers, Jimmy French, Ralph French, E.C. French, Jack French, and Ronnie French all of Coeburn, VA. four sisters, Jearlene Davis of Newport News, VA., Maxine Thompson of Des Moines, Iowa, Sherry Nettles, and Sheila French both of Raleigh, N.C.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Va. Funeral Service will follow at 7 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tommy Kiser and Pastor Stacy Vanover officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted 11 A.M. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the New Maple Grove Church Cemetery Coeburn, VA. The family will meet at 10 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. In lieu of Flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the New Maple Grove Baptist Church 7839 Dr. Ralph Stanley HWY Coeburn, VA. 24230 Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.