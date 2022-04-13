DUNGANNON, VA – Lois Ann Powers, 88, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the home of her granddaughter in Gate City, Virginia.
She was born in Matewan, West Virginia; daughter of the late John and Minnie Dean Rutherford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Powers, Sr.; one son, Donald Ray Powers Jr.; three sisters, Mary Varney, Dottie Fellowes, and Alice Adams; and one brother, Tommy Rutherford. Lois loved to garden, can vegetables, and work in her flowers.
She is survived by one daughter, Karen Lynn Powers of Dungannon, Virginia; four grandchildren, Ashli Nicole Edds and husband, Jeff, Jr. of Gate City, Virginia, Aaron Christopher Powers and wife, Kayla of Dante, Virginia, Adam Lee Powers of Clintwood, Virginia, and Amanda Stout and husband, David of Coeburn, Virginia; seven great-grandchildren, Raelynn Harper Edds, Jaxon Elijah Powers, Brantley Weston Powers, Tanor Stout, Jada Stout, Nevaeh Stout, and Jonathan Stout; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services and Interment for Lois Ann Powers will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum – Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia with Dr. Todd Cassel officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Edds Jr, Jeff Edds Sr., Aaron Powers, Adam Powers, Ronnie Dorton, and Travis Dorton.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mountain Region Home Health, Leanna Davidson, Amanda Dickenson, Amanda Powell, Laura Gilliam, Barbara Summey Hubbard, Caroline Parker, Dr. Todd Cassel, Jean Dooley, Melissa Hunt, and Miranda Burnett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the Powers family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.