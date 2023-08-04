KINGSPORT - Lois Allina Browning Young, 73, of Kingsport, went home to be with her LORD and Savior, on Friday, August 4, 2023 after a period of declining health. Lois was born February 11, 1950, in Sullivan County, TN to William “Ben” and Mary Starnes Browning.
Lois was a wife to her husband, George Ray Young for 55 years, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, having the privilege to be blessed with 5 generations. First with her grandmother, Emma Taylor Starnes as the matriarch and then with her mother, Mary Starnes Browning as the matriarch.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William “Benny” Browning; sisters, Mildred McDavid and Lora “Midge” Crawford; and great granddaughter, Amelia Young.
Lois is survived by her husband, George Ray Young; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Jeff Lovin; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Twannia Young; and son, Kenny Ray Young; grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica and Tony Freeman, Melissa and Mackenzie Baker, Ethan and Tiffany Young, Gracie Greene, Makala and Austin Godsey, Parker Young and Kinsley Young; great-grandchildren, Emery, Elliot and Everett Baker, Averlynn and Aria Freeman, David and Owen Young; sister, Betty “Toby” Johnson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Gravelly Baptist Church, with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Mackenzie Baker and Pastor Stephen Keene officiating.
Entombment will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be family.
The family requests that you check the Organ Donation Box on your driver’s license, donate the $1.00 when you renew your tags and let your family know you wish to be an Organ Donor. By the grace of someone’s selfless sacrifice 29 years ago, Lois was able to live to see her great-grandchildren, and we praise Jesus for them and their family for their act of kindness on their darkest day. Give the gift of life and never be the reason someone has to pray for peace.