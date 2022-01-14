Lois Alene (Gibson) Jones entered eternal rest in the early hours of January 13, 2022 in Knoxville, surrounded by her husband and daughter.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, January 15, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Salley officiating. To truly honor Lois, feel free to wear your best leopard print, fur, large jewelry or Tennessee orange.
A graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Connor Sipe, Kannon Sipe, Brian Conkin, Eddie Payne, G.H. Hood, Bryan Kenney, Michael Thomas and Charlie Morelock serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Scottie Calhoun, Joe Watkins, Doug Tipton, Roger Musson and Michael Smith.
Bruce and Tiffany would like to thank the staff of UT Hospice, West Hills Heath & Rehab (especially Kat) and Franklin Kyle and Elder Law Firm.
In lieu of flowers, memorable contributions may be made in her honor to The Cathy Hodges Memorial Fund, 9724 Kingston Pike, Knoxville 37922.
