Lois Alene (Gibson) Jones entered eternal rest in the early hours of January 13, 2022 in Knoxville, surrounded by her husband and daughter. Lois was born in Kingsport and was raised in Church Hill. She attended both Dobyns Bennett and Church Hill High Schools. Upon graduation from Church Hill in 1960, Lois went to work at Tennessee Eastman. After 15 years of service, she left Eastman when her daughter, Tiffany, was born.
Lois was an active member of the Junior Women’s club, where she served in various roles and offices. She volunteered for many organizations- most memorable being Kingsport Trustbusters where she recruited many friends to pick up trash at Fun Fest, Boone Lake and the Holston River.
In addition to volunteering, Lois loved to travel and visited Europe three different times. Her last long adventure was in 2006 when she, Bruce, Jo Rita and Joe went cross-country in their RV! In the late 80’s and early 90’s she enjoyed putting together trips to see the Vols play football in California, New York, Florida and Arizona. Lois was the ultimate cruise director- planning many cruises to the Caribbean in the early years of Carnival Cruise Line. When not traveling and volunteering, her hobbies were toll painting, calligraphy, collecting P. Buckley Moss paintings of Kingsport landmarks and talking on the telephone.
In 1990, Lois returned to the workforce by obtaining her Real Estate license and would go on to become one of the most successful Realtors in the Tri-Cities. She worked for Town and Country Realty, Remax, State of Franklin and retired after working with her friends at A Team Real Estate Professionals in 2011. She then moved to Knoxville to be with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harvey A. and Sarah (Opal) Gibson, and her youngest brother Mark.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Bruce W. Jones; her daughter, Tiffany (Kyle) of Knoxville; grandsons, Connor and Kannon; brother, Benny C. Gibson (Betty Jo); her nephews, Judd Gibson (Stephanie) and Josh Gibson (Carol); great nephew’s, Dylan, Bode, Braven and great nieces, Lakota and Harlow all of Florida.
Lois always had an entourage and a group of friends surrounding her wherever she went. Her friends Barb, Liz, Billie Sue, Jo Rita, Jeanie, Dolores, Carolyn, Rhonda, Lorraine, Jewel, Wilma, Pam and many more that know you were more like family than friends.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, January 15, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Salley officiating. To truly honor Lois, feel free to wear your best leopard print, fur, large jewelry or Tennessee orange.
A graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Connor Sipe, Kannon Sipe, Brian Conkin, Eddie Payne, G.H. Hood, Bryan Kenney, Michael Thomas and Charlie Morelock serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Scottie Calhoun, Joe Watkins, Doug Tipton, Roger Musson and Michael Smith.
Bruce and Tiffany would like to thank the staff of UT Hospice, West Hills Heath & Rehab (especially Kat) and Franklin Kyle and Elder Law Firm.
In lieu of flowers, memorable contributions may be made in her honor to The Cathy Hodges Memorial Fund, 9724 Kingston Pike, Knoxville 37922.
