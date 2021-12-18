On December 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness, Lois A. Mills, 68, was reunited with her parents, Joseph and Lois Adams, and brother, Gerald Adams. For many years, Lois worked for Kingsport Times-News, delivering newspapers to the Church Hill area.
Lois is survived by her husband of 47 years, Doyle Wayne Mills; daughters, Brandy Dalton and husband Troy, Courtney Mills; granddaughters, Taylor Mills, Danielle Lane, and Sydney Lane; “adopted” grandson, Jacob Colinger; nieces, Dawn Barret and husband Shannon, Ashley Adams; great-nephew, Gabriel Adams.
A memorial service will be held January 8, 2022 at 3:00 pm in the fellowship hall of Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
