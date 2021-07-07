KINGSPORT - Logan Ervin Taylor, 73, of Kingsport, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his home. He was born to the late Frank Taylor and Jean Elizabeth (Trent) Sampson on May 17, 1948. Ervin was a life-long resident of Kingsport.
He proudly served his Country in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne during the Vietnam Conflict. He was saved and baptized at a young age. Ervin retired from Eastman Chemical Company after many years of dedicated service.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Mills; sister, Mildred Fletcher; very special sister-in-law, Dicey Ford; very special nephews and their families, Bill Oakes, Tim Oakes, and J.C. Mills; along with several other nieces and nephews.
The Taylor family will honor Ervin’s life with a Graveside Service on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the Garden of the Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11am with Rev. Phil Whittemore officiating. Ervin’s nephews will serve as pallbearers.
For those who prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the Taylor family has requested that donations be made in Ervin’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
