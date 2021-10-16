KINGSPORT - Lloyd Wayne Witt Sr. 82, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Jonesville, VA to the late Mae Witt and spent the majority of his life in Kingsport. Lloyd served his country in the U.S Army. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Witt; brother, Paul J. Witt.
Survivors include his dear friend and companion, Mary Stanford; sons, Lloyd Witt Jr. and wife Debbie and Michael Witt and wife Steyla; grandchildren, Hannah Witt, Tyler Witt, and Jaden Witt; great-grandchildren, Ingram and George Witt; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
A military graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Haynes Family Cemetery in Jonesville, VA with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Witt family.