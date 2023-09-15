ROGERSVILLE - Lloyd "Tom" Thomas Bates, age 81, of Rogersville was welcomed into the arms of his Saviour Jesus Christ, Friday, September 15, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville after a period of declining health. Tom was a dedicated Christian and lifelong member of Choptack Baptist Church. He was a deacon, sound system operator and Bible school craft teacher. Tom was born in Gate City, Va in the Copper Creek Community. He enjoyed growing up in Rogersville but returned to Copper Creek to finish school at Manville School. Tom enjoyed farming and built a cabin on the family home place. Later in life he returned to Rogersville and enjoyed gardening, raising vegetables and greens. He also liked to raise bees and strain honey. Tom loved giving to others. Mr. Bates and Phil Darnell were co-owners of Lakeway Five and Sprinkler System Protection of Morristown. Tom was also a pipe fitter and enjoyed working with Eddy Epps and Gary Garber. He was preceded in death by loving wife Goldie "Tootsie" Mae Lark Bates, parents Ingle and Frances Bates, sisters, Mae Story, Dorothy Trent, brother Phillip Bates, brother-in-law Marvin Price, nephews, David Price and Bruce Trent.
Left to cherish his memories are his sister Mary Price, brother James Bates (Barbara), sister-in-law Bernice Bates, several nieces and nephews, special nephew, and like a son Brian Bates (Tasha) and their children, Hannah and Maylan, special, like a son Shannon Keasling Carter, (Megan) and son Cooper. The family wishes to express special thanks to home health caregivers Megan, Alexis, Ashley, Summer, Ciara, Signature Healthcare staff, Choptack Missionary Baptist Church family and Pastor Keith Osborne. Tom and Tootsie were blessed for every act of kindness they received.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2023, at Choptack Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2023 at Choptack Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Osborne officiating.
Interment will follow in Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery.