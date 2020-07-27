FALL BRANCH - Ray Myers, 68, of Fall Branch, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bluff City, from a cardiac failure. He was born in Greeneville, TN on March 6, 1952. Ray was a graduate of Fall Branch High School and was a former member of the Fall Branch Ruritan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Franklin Myers; and a brother, William Dee Myers.
Ray is survived by his brother, John Myers and wife Brenda; sister-in-law, Jeanette Myers; two nieces, Crystal Myers and Rose Mary Greene; two nephews, William Dee Myers and Michael Keith Myers; and several great nieces and nephews.
Upon Ray’s request, there will not be a service.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Lloyd Ray Myers.