BIG STONE GAP, VA - Lloyd Mack McConnell, 95, passed away on Saturday January 16, 2021, at New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg, Va.
He was born in Scott County, Va., lived most of life in Big Stone Gap, and moved to Christiansburg, Va. in June of 2019. He worked as a safety inspector for V. I. C. Mining Co. in Coeburn, Va. He was a U. S. Army WWII Veteran of the European Theater, and awarded two Purple Hearts. He was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Odessa (Anderkin) McConnell; parents, Patrick Hagie McConnell and Belle (Whistlehunt) McConnell; eleven brothers and sisters.
Surviving are two daughters, Shirley Stone (Russell), Christiansburg, Va. and Reva Smith (William), Holly Lake Ranch, TX; grandchildren, William Howard “Trey” Smith, III and Rhonda Robinson (Keith); three great grandchildren, Tabitha Robinson, Abigail Robinson and Kennedy Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Entombment services at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum were private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Deep Springs Baptist Church, 149 Deep Springs Church Dr., Dryden, Va. 24243.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mr. McConnell’s family.
