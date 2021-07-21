DUNGANNON, VA - Lizzie Belle (Dean) Sluss, 83, of Dungannon, passed away on Tuesday July 20, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center with family and friends at her side.
Lizzie is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Don D. Sluss; mother, Geneva (Nevie) Dean; and father, James (Jim) Dean.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna Sluss Lell and husband, Joe; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Jasmine Lell and special friend, Justin Banks; one sister, Gussie Meade; special nieces, Sherry Robinson and husband, Greg, Dollie Price and husband, David; along with several other nieces, nephews, and special friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Ben Sluss Memorial Cemetery, Twin Springs Road, Dungannon, VA with Reverend Steve Collins officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. for the graveside service.
Gate City Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Lizzie Belle Sluss.