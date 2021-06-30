BRISTOL, VA - Lisa S. Hall, 54, of Bristol, VA passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Lisa was born on April 5, 1967, in Kingsport, TN to Larry and Carolyn Hall Barnes.
She was a loving and caring mother, sister, daughter and devout Christian.
Those left to cherish Lisa’s memory are her son, John Hall and fiancé, Shayda Good; sisters, Melinda Williams (Tim) and Karen Sternenberg; mother, Carolyn Barnes; father, Larry Barnes; Lisa’s fiancé, Isaac Holmes; aunt and uncle, Jim and Judy Hall.
An Entombment Service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:00 am in the Oak Hill Chapel Mausoleum with Pastor Chris Alford officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Lisa S. Hall and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.