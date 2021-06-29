Lisa S. Hall Jun 29, 2021 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRISTOL, VA - Lisa S. Hall, 55, of Bristol, VA passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bristol Cremation Funeral Va Hill Lisa S. Hall Oak Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.