KINGSPORT – Lisa Renea Keller, age 59, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord after unexpectedly passing away on Saturday September 24, 2022, at Indian Path Community Hospital.
Lisa was born on June 13th, 1963, to the late Howard Edward Monday and Connie Jean McAninch. She graduated Sullivan South High School in 1981. She also attended Milligan University and Tennessee Technological University.
As a single mother, Lisa dedicated the last ten years of her life to put her son Christopher through college and care for her late mother Connie with Alzheimer’s. She was there for her late father Howard in his battle against lung cancer. All this while working 23 years with the people and customers she loved like family at Raffaele’s in Colonial Heights. When she did have the chance, she would enjoy the movies, theatrical productions, day trips around our beautiful region, family picnics at Bays Mountain, and spending time with those close to her.
It was in Lisa’s nature to always get excited about things. Her unique laughter and bubbly personality made her the guaranteed life of any gathering. She always spoke her mind and could out talk just about anyone. She was always a fighter as evidenced by hitting one of her cousins in the nose at age 8 with a play shovel when he wouldn’t listen to her, surviving a near fatal car accident at age 13 that ended another younger cousin’s life, and right up until her shocking final breath in the hospital.
Lisa carried on a family tradition started by her late uncle R.C. McAninch by decorating her home and giving out loads of candy on Halloween each year for the trick or treaters in her Colonial Heights neighborhood. Another passion she had was giving gifts for any occasion especially at Christmas time while listening to music. She had a beautiful heart and could be depended on to be at every family funeral, picnic, birthday, or hospital room.
Along with her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by step-mother, Bertha Monday; cousins, Jeffrey Collier II and Melodie McAninch; special friend Susan Hardy; and many special grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Left to cherish and share her memories are son, Christopher Keller; ex-husband, Dean Keller; step-children, Dean and Holly Keller; step-mother, Judy Monday; aunts, Betty Hensley, Thelma Whittemore, Nicki Fletcher, and Donna Lane; uncle, Gary Fletcher; furbaby, Precious; and many special cousins, friends, and co-workers.
The visitation of family and friends will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Grace Christian Church in Kingsport. A service will follow at 7:00 PM with Dr. J. Edward Clevinger, minister, officiating.
Memories, condolences, and flowers may be sent to Grace Christian Church at 1713 E. Sevier Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.