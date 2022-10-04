KINGSPORT – Lisa Renea Keller, age 59, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord after unexpectedly passing away on Saturday September 24, 2022, at Indian Path Community Hospital.

Lisa was born on June 13th, 1963, to the late Howard Edward Monday and Connie Jean McAninch. She graduated Sullivan South High School in 1981. She also attended Milligan University and Tennessee Technological University.

