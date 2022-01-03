BIG STONE GAP, VA - Lisa Lynn Blevins, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at home.
She was born in Benham, Ky. and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was a Lab Technician at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph W. and Wanda (Short) Disney; and a brother, Phillip Disney.
Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Mark Blevins; three daughters, Brandi Davis (Blake), Richmond, Ky., Ashley Wells and Kaylee Mitchell, both of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Tucker Wells, Asher Davis, Preston Mullins, Hezekiah Davis and Eden Davis; and brother, Gary Disney.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 6pm to 8:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 1:00pm, in the Blevins Family Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, Va. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home to leave in procession at 12:30pm. Gary Cutting, Ralph Gilley, Steve Neely, David Carter, Gary Disney and Steve Blevins will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Blevins family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.