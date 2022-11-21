Lisa Dawn Poore (Jeter), 56, departed her physical body and was joyfully reunited with loved ones in Heaven on Saturday, November 19, 2022, following a brief illness. Lisa's affectionate smile and contagious laugh are among the many memories she leaves for all who knew her.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver, Lisa was a woman with diverse interests. She enjoyed singing and playing piano. Growing up with her faith, she cultivated her love of music in the church. Lisa also adored sporting events and was greatly entertained by professional wrestling and football, specifically Tennessee football. The beach and the pool were two of her favorite places to be, and she loved to laugh.

