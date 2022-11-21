Lisa Dawn Poore (Jeter), 56, departed her physical body and was joyfully reunited with loved ones in Heaven on Saturday, November 19, 2022, following a brief illness. Lisa's affectionate smile and contagious laugh are among the many memories she leaves for all who knew her.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver, Lisa was a woman with diverse interests. She enjoyed singing and playing piano. Growing up with her faith, she cultivated her love of music in the church. Lisa also adored sporting events and was greatly entertained by professional wrestling and football, specifically Tennessee football. The beach and the pool were two of her favorite places to be, and she loved to laugh.
Lisa was a most excellent cook, and everyone loved her signature dishes which include chicken pot pie, chicken and dumplings, and Irish potatoes to name a few. She would wake up each morning hours before the sun came up for no good reason and started each day with a cup of coffee that was primarily composed of evaporated milk and loads of sugar. In fact, coffee was one of her preferred beverages, and Lisa would unapologetically enjoy a cup with any meal and during any season.
Lisa is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Jeter and Linda Jean Spears; maternal grandparents, Fred and Dorothy Snapp; paternal grandparents, Carl and Kate Jeter; father-in-law, Bobby “Joe” Poore; sister-by-choice, Christy Glover; and "bonus" mother, Marilyn Cleek.
Lisa is survived by her faithful and loving husband Bobby Poore; daughters, Candice Bender and Courtney Mauk; step-daughters, Ashley and Sabrina Poore; grandchildren, Connor, Preslie, Arian, and Tristan; brothers, Scott, Geoff, and Chris Jeter; special nieces, Brittany Glover and Ashton Shoemaker; special friends, Brett Cleek, Don Stanfill, Aunt Phyl, and Amy Collins; "bonus" father, John Cleek; the entire QCS team; as well as a host of extended family members and close friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport, Tennessee. Funeral Services will be held immediately after with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Medical Critical Care nurses and Neurosurgery team at UT Medical Center for providing outstanding care and compassion during Lisa’s time of need. To everyone else taking the time to read this and celebrate Lisa, remember to tell those most important to you that you love them today, be kind, and take care of one another.
