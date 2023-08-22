MOUNT CARMEL - Lisa Cudd Holt passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19th, with her loving husband, Rod, and her two dogs by her side. Lisa was born on May 9, 1963, in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Lisa met her husband, Rod, in 2006 and married in 2007. They resided in Mt. Carmel, Tennessee. Lisa worked for Tidewater Transit from 2007-2021.


