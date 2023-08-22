MOUNT CARMEL - Lisa Cudd Holt passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19th, with her loving husband, Rod, and her two dogs by her side. Lisa was born on May 9, 1963, in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Lisa met her husband, Rod, in 2006 and married in 2007. They resided in Mt. Carmel, Tennessee. Lisa worked for Tidewater Transit from 2007-2021.
If you had the privilege of knowing Lisa, you knew how strong her love was for sports. Lisa was indoctrinated from an early age by her parents to love the Clemson Tigers. Every Saturday in the Fall, Lisa’s home would proudly display her orange and white tiger paw flag. The love she had for her family and Clemson Tigers was beyond compare.
Lisa’s smile would light up a room, and that was always visible when she was watching her son Ryan at a baseball game, cheering on her grand-daughter Reese in softball, snuggled up on the couch with her two dogs Ben and Jerry, or just spending time with her loving husband.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby “B.R.” and Phyliss Cutts Cudd
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Rod Holt; her son, Ryan Davis: the apple of her eye, her granddaughter, Reese, and Reese’s mother, Cindy Davis; brothers, Randy Cudd and wife, Andrea, Ronnie Cudd and wife, Maria and Mike Cudd and wife, Ashley; nephews and nieces, Justin, Amanda, Abby, Eric, Austin, Adam and Merritt.
The family would like to extend a tremendous amount of gratitude to the helping hands throughout Lisa’s journey: Dr. Paul Kramer and his staff at Ballad Health Women’s Cancer Center, the nurses and staff at Holston Valley Hospital 3rd Floor Wilcox and Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and care. A special thank you to Ginger Light who was an exceptional person in Lisa’s life and was more than her caregiver. Ginger is a special person whom Lisa loved and enjoyed spending time with.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would consider making a donation to the Ballad Health Women’s Cancer Center related to patient assistance, oncology, or hospice care at www.balladhealth.org/foundation/donate-online.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The care of Lisa Cudd Holt and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
