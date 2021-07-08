KINGSPORT - Lisa Ann Short, 54, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Thursday, July 1st, 2021. Lisa went to be with the Lord, her mother, and husband.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Webb and fiancé Chandlier Thomas; grandchildren, Ciara, Haley, and Kyle Webb; and special friends, Brandon Fields and Joe King.
Visitation will be held at Shades of Grace UMC on Saturday July 10th from 6pm to 7pm. Memorial service will follow with Pastor Will Shewey officiating and special music by Oscar Harris.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.