KINGSPORT - Lisa Ann Kaywood Hutchins, 52, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence after a brief battle with cancer. She was born the 11th child of brothers and sisters and was a lifelong resident of Kingsport.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Charmie Kaywood; her only son, Adam Hutchins; her brothers, Ralph, Larry, Ronnie, Clifford, and Eugene; and a sister, Dorothy Kaywood.
Lisa Kaywood is survived by her brother, David Kaywood Sr. and wife, Mildred; her sisters, Juanita, Kathy, and Gladys Kaywood Dean; her long lost daughter, Renee Hutchins; her friend and love of her life, Mark Collingsworth; best friend, sister in-law, and caretaker, Milfred Kaywood; along with a host of friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Gardner’s Chapel Cemetery in the Boozy Creek Community with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:00 PM to go in procession.
