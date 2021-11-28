CHURCH HILL - Lisa Allen, age 57, of Church Hill, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
