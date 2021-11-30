CHURCH HILL - Lisa Allen, age 57, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. Lisa took a lot of pride in being a caregiver for many family and friends all throughout her life. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and friend to all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, James “Dean” Skeen; special sister-in-law and best friend, Dreama Skeen.
She is survived by her loving husband of the home, Randall Allen; daughter, Julia Wallace (Robbie); son, Daniel Allen; 5 grandchildren, Jared Hager, Morgan Wallace, Conner Wallace, Avery Wallace and Rowan Wallace; mother, Wanda Skeen; brother, Mike Skeen; special niece, Mikki Skeen; special nephew, Jonathan Skeen; several other nieces, nephews and a host of friends that helped care for her over the last several months.
The family would like to thank 2 special caretakers, McKenzie Jones and Missy Conley for their continued love and support for Lisa in her time of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill or anytime at the home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Pastor Chris Castle officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Allen family.