“Never enough time”
KINGSPORT - Lisa A. Moody, 60, of Kingsport passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born in Shreveport, LA on August 2, 1961, a daughter of the late Bobby and Altha Houser. Lisa has resided in this area for the past 20 years. Lisa will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved to listen to music, her plants, her flowers and her animals.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 20 years, Kelly Webb; her daughters, Toree Moody and husband Mark Pierce of Houston, TX, and Raina Moody of Johnson City; her grandchildren, Kaison and Everett; her sisters, Pam Houser of Houston, TX and Nita Willis and husband Randy of Humble, TX; her niece, Brianna and nephew, Preston; her pets, Rosie, Betty Lou and Victoria.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the fine folks at Four Oaks Healthcare Center, Jonesborough.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, Kingsport Humane Society, 3101 E. Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
