BIG STONE GAP, VA - Linzey Wade Estridge, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital after a long illness. He was born March 26, 1936 at Inman, VA. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of serving his country. Linzey attended Looney Creek Memorial Baptist Church, Inman, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Georgia (Doll) Estridge; brothers, William, Jerry, Lanny and Tim Estridge; sister, Agnes; and niece, Donna Jean Stanley.
Linzey leaves behind to cherish his memory, sisters, Mary Wilder of Inman, VA, Audrey Tucker of Inman, VA; brothers, Joel Estridge of Ridgecrest Nursing Home, Duffield, VA, Randall Estridge of Big Stone Gap, VA, John Estridge of Derby, VA, Don Estridge and wife Darlene of Inman, VA; sister-in-law, Joyce Estridge of Appalachia, VA; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 25, at 12 noon in the funeral home chapel officiated by Pastor Don Estridge. Military honors will follow in the American Legion Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.