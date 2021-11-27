NORTON, VA - Lindsey Kayla Allen, "Kayla" 30 of Norton passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Norton Community Hospital.
A 2009 graduate of John I Burton High School, Lindsey loved the outdoors and devoted her time to her beloved children. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Preceeding her in death is her father, Stuart Timothy Allen; paternal grandparents, John & Viola Allen; maternal grandfather, Freddie Fultz; uncles: Gary Allen, Eddie Wayne Allen, & Tony Fultz; aunt Barbara Thunstrom.
She is survived by her children, Brantley Timothy & Paislee Lynn Allen; her mother and stepfather, Donna & James Baird; sisters, Christine Wells & Cindy Younce; 3 brothers, Aaron, Shawn, & Patrick Allen; maternal grandmother, Mildred Fultz; uncles: Greg Fultz, Terry Fultz & wife Ruby, James Fultz, & Grayson Allen, Don Culbertson; Aunts: Nadine Hopkins & husband Paul, Pam Tardy & fiance Tim Cody; and a host of other close friends and relatives.
The family will recieve friends from 12PM until 2PM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap. A funeral service will follow at 2PM in the chapel. The Burial will be held following; in Ramsey Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online registry has been made available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
