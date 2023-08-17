Lindal Dishner Frazier

SULLIVAN COUNTY - Lindal D. Frazier, 88, Sullivan County, TN, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Freedom Senior Assisted Living.
Lindal was born in Duffield, VA on July 28, 1935, and was the daughter of Brad and Sibyl (Miller) Dishner.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents are husband Jimmy Frazier, daughter Marcea Frazier; brother Everett Dishner (Lucille), sister Ruth Dishner Humphrey, sister Helen Dishner Byerley (Desler), brother Dr. Paul Dishner, and brother Don Dishner (Ruth).
Surviving is her son Brett Frazier (Natalie); daughter Bronwyn Frazier Neal (Danny); grandchildren Rachel Neal Woods (Daniel), Zane Frazier (Jen), Charlie Neal, and Quin Frazier; sister Anne Dishner Gamble; along with numerous extended families.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 pm in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Tony Collins officiating. Eulogy will be given by Bronwyn Frazier Neal; the music will be provided by Leanna Baldwin. A burial will follow at the Carter-Frazier-Stewart Cemetery, in the Daniel Boone community of Scott County, VA.
Zane Frazier, Charlie Neal, Quin Frazier, Daniel Woods, Chad Hood, and Jim Morse will serve as pallbearers. Gary Frazier, Johnny Frazier, Larry Dishner, Ricky Dishner, Tony Duncan, and the Wheeler United Methodist Church Choir will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wheeler United Methodist Church (Blountville, TN), Alzheimer’s Association, or the National Hospice Foundation.