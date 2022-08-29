Linda Wilson Aug 29, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Linda Wilson, age 82, of Johnson City, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday on Saturday, August 27th, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Wilson family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Johnson City Linda Wilson Trinity Arrangement Tn Recommended for you