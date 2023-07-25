JOHNSON CITY, TN/COEBURN, VA - Linda Walters Elkins, 86, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on July 24, 2023 after a long battle with multiple myeloma. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful friend to so many.

Linda graduated from Pound High School and held a Bachelor Degree from ETSU. She began her teaching career at St. Paul Elementary School, where she met her husband, Paul “Jake” Elkins, and they were married in 1961. After three years, they moved to Charlottesville, then Madison and Fredericksburg, then back to St. Paul. When they moved to Tacoma, Linda became a much beloved Special Ed teacher at Coeburn Primary School for 27 years until her retirement in 2003. She enjoyed traveling, especially her visits to New York, Italy and Austria. When she and Jake first saw “The Sound of Music”” in 1965, Jake promised her they would spend their 50th wedding anniversary in Salzburg where the movie was filmed, and they made that dream come true. Linda was an avid reader and a wonderful storyteller with a great and unique sense of humor. She was an active member of Norton Christian Church and a mighty prayer warrior for so many.

