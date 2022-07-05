SURGOINSVILLE - Linda Thacker, 76, of Surgoinsville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 4:01 pm
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription