Linda Susan Roberts, sister, wife and friend, passed away at the age of 64 September 4, 2021 in Junction City Kansas. Linda was originally from Kingsport, Tennessee and graduated from Ketron High School in 1975. Linda was a beautiful and intelligent woman. She enjoyed reading, reading about other places and people and proceeded to visit those places later in life.
She left Kingsport for Indiana to get a new start, then onto Colorado and finally Kansas where she succumbed to a stroke. Linda knew and received Jesus as her Savior and we take solace in the fact we will see and be with her again.
Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father Doris C. Roberts, Phillip Sidney Roberts and her brother Philip Sherrill Roberts.
Linda is survived by a son Brandon Holder of Jonesborough, siblings Shannon Roberts of Camas Washington, Karen Roberts of Johnson City, Beth Roberts of Mt. Carmel, Christopher Roberts of Kingsport, Glen Roberts of Camas Washington.
Services were held September 11th, 2021 at Jeffers Funeral home Greeneville, TN.
If you wish to make a remembrance donation for Linda, please donate to St. Jude.