MOUNT CARMEL - Linda Sue Williams, 72, passed away peacefully and entered into the arms of our loving Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home.
Linda was a charter member and pianist at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN. She taught Sunday school and youth for many years and helped many grow in their walk with the Lord. Her life verse was Isaiah 41:10, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. “
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie Marie and Cecil T. Fugate; husband, Billy Joe Williams.
She is survived by her son, Branton Williams (Kim); precious granddaughter and light of her life, Kayla Moffitt (Zak); sister, Diane Byrd; niece, Sonia Amos (Charles); nephew, Shota (Crystal); several aunts and uncles; and her beloved church family and special friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at New Life Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Johnson officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to be at the church by 3:45 PM. The family are requesting those attending the service to please wear a mask.
A burial will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery and will be announced on Monday, September 20, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Missionary Baptist Missions fund in her memory.
