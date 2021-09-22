MOUNT CARMEL – Linda Sue Williams, 72, passed away peacefully and entered into the arms of our loving Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Missionary Baptist Missions fund in her memory.
