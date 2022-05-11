MOUNT CARMEL – Linda Sue (Snapp) Carpenter, 68, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence.
Linda was born in Kingsport and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. She retired from Hawkins County School System after a 30 plus year career as a speech therapist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kyle and Louise Snapp; stepmother, Judy Snapp; sister, Kathy Snapp
Linda is survived by her sons, Lance Carpenter and Ryan Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Jerika Carpenter; brother, Eric Snapp; nieces, Erica Barnett and Amber Snapp; nephew, Kyle Snapp; great nephew, Kamdin Petrovich.
Per Linda’s wishes, private family service was held. She was laid to rest in Holston View Cemetery.
To leave an online message for the Carpenter family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
