KINGSPORT - Linda Sue (Sloan) Speers, 60, Kingsport, TN passed away, March 29, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Linda was born in Sullivan County, TN on January 13, 1961 and was the daughter of the late John Harvey and Glenna (Falin) Sloan.
She was a registered C.N.A., worked until her own health prevented her from doing so.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Freda Carol Sloan preceded her in death.
She is survived by three daughters; one son; twelve grandchildren; and one expectant great grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Carl Strickler officiating.
Visitors are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing due to the ongoing COVID Pandemic.
An online guest register is available for the Speers family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
