BIG STONE GAP, VA-Linda Sue Scott, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
She was born in Derby, Va. and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She loved crocheting and quilting. Linda attended the Appalachia Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Garland Scott, Sr.; her parents, Willie and Clara (McNutt) Adams; and siblings, June Wade, Echol Adams, Carl Adams, Frank Adams, Louise Sedam and Patricia Bentley.
Surviving are her daughter, Glenda Daugherty (Robert), Danville, Va.; son, Kenneth G. “Kenny-Boo” Scott, Jr., Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Haley Daugherty, Nathan Daugherty and Joshua Steven Scott; great grandchildren, Rylan Allen and Joshua Steven Scott, Jr.; sister, Darlene Blair, Big Stone Gap; brothers, David Adams (Brenda) and James Adams, both of Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 11:30am to 1:30pm on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. A service will follow at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at 2:00pm with Robert Daugherty officiating.
Pallbearers will be: Jason Adams, Joshua Scott, Eddie Blair, Jr., Rylan Allen, Nathan Daugherty and Matt Stidham.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Scott family.
